The College Football Playoff is set.

Once again, there is some controversy surrounding the playoff committee’s choices.

While Alabama and Clemson were absolute locks as the No. 1 and two seeds, respectively, people had questions about Ohio State and Notre Dame getting into the top four, especially at the expense of Texas A&M for the final spot.

Despite being a perennial contender, Ohio State (6-0) played only six games this season.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame (10-1) got steamrolled by Clemson in Saturday’s ACC Championship.

The betting odds reflect the concerns about the Fighting Irish in particular, as Alabama is a 19-point favourite in the Rose Bowl, which is the largest spread in the history of the College Football Playoffs.

Here is an early look at both New Year’s Day games.

Rose Bowl

(1) Alabama Crimson Tide vs. (4) Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Spread: Alabama -19

Total: 65.5

Two years ago, Alabama rolled to a 45-34 win over Oklahoma as a 14.5-point favourite.

This year, the Crimson Tide (11-0) will look to win again after breaking its own record as the biggest favourite in CFP history.

Alabama’s offence has been unstoppable this season, averaging 49.7 points per game.

The Tide could very well have the Heisman Trophy, Doak Walker and Biletnikoff award winners on their roster this season in Mac Jones, Najee Harris, and Devonta Smith.

While Notre Dame’s defence has held opponents to under 20 points per game, that number shot up to 37 points per game allowed in their meetings with Clemson, which is a major concern.

Alabama is 8-3 against the spread this season and 7-4 for overs.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame is 5-6 ATS and 6-5 when it comes to going over the number.

These teams haven’t met since the 2013 BCS National championship, which ended in a 42-14 rout for Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide.

Early Lean: I would lean toward the over here.

Alabama could very well score 40-plus points and while its defence has improved, the Tide’s secondary remains a work in progress as Florida proved in the SEC Championship Game.

Also keep an eye on the Alabama team total. While the number isn’t out yet, I’d jump on the over if it is in the 41.5-to-42 range.

Sugar Bowl

(2) Clemson Tigers vs. (3) Ohio State Buckeyes

Spread: Clemson -7.5

Total: 65.5

Clemson is riding high into this game after a dominant performance in a 34-10 blowout win over Notre Dame in the ACC Championship Game.

Meanwhile, Ohio State had a tough grind in a 22-10 win over Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship Game, which left many wondering if they were worthy of this playoff spot.

While Alabama’s Jones is the betting favourite to win the Heisman this year, this game features the projected top two quarterbacks that will be selected in the 2021 NFL Draft in Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields.

Fields struggled in that Big 10 title game, but running back Trey Sermon stepped up and delivered a single-game school record with 331 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Ohio State was without 22 players for its last game, including star wide receiver Chris Olave.

However, the Big Ten has altered its protocols for this game and that could mean the Buckeyes will be at full strength for this one.

When these teams met in last year’s Fiesta Bowl, Ohio State had a late fourth quarter lead as a two-point underdog but couldn’t hold on as Lawrence led a late touchdown drive to win it 29-23.

This time around, Clemson (10-1) is a 7.5-point favourite.

The Tigers are 5-6 ATS this season and the total has gone over in six of their 11 games.

Meanwhile, the Buckeyes are 3-3 ATS and 3-2-1 to the over.

Early Lean: I was impressed with Clemson’s defence completely shutting down Notre Dame in the ACC Championship Game, but Ohio State has way more firepower through the air.

Olave and Garrett Wilson are a tough matchup for any opponent to slow down.

If Fields is on his game, this could turn into a shootout.

However, I trust Clemson’s pass defence a lot more than the Buckeyes, especially considering how few teams have been able to slow down Lawrence over the years.

My early lean is towards the Tigers -7.5.

If that number comes back down to -6.5, I’ll jump all over it.