The NCAA men's basketball season begins tonight with not one, but two marquee matchups on TSN1 and TSN Direct.

First, No. 4 Duke is playing host to No. 3 Kansas. Then No. 1 ranked Michigan State opens their year on the road against the No. 2 Kentucky Wildcats.

Watch the action on TSN1 and TSN Direct beginning at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 4 Duke - 7pm ET/4pm PT



Duke has another team stocked with highly regarded freshmen, and, as is often the case, has a marquee game to begin the season.

Fourth-ranked Duke tangles with third-ranked Kansas in Tuesday night's Champions Classic at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

"It's a different approach every year," Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. "This group is going to be a unit, not a starting five. Everyone's got to be ready to play. I'd call it old school, like older Duke teams, from years past."

Kansas has more of a veteran element, with senior Udoka Azubuike and junior Silvio De Sousa in the post. Their returns are highly anticipated; Azubuike was limited to nine games last season due to injury, while De Sousa was ineligible for the season.

Look for sophomore guard Devon Dotson to build off a solid freshman season when he started in every game and averaged 12.3 points per game.

Still, the larger curiosity factor might fall on Duke until the event's nightcap pits No. 2 Kentucky against top-ranked Michigan State. Still, Duke and Kansas are expected to put on a show.

"We're going to be amped up and ready to play," Duke senior forward Javin DeLaurier said. "Just making sure that our eyes don't get too big in the bright lights and we keep ourselves grounded and we'll be alright."

Duke has point guard Tre Jones back for his sophomore season. The rest of the lineup is less familiar to many college basketball fans, so the Blue Devils will be introducing a new cast of players.

"You really don't know yet what they do well and don't do well and same thing (for) them with us," Kansas coach Bill Self said.

Center Vernon Carey Jr. and forward Matthew Hurt, a pair of freshmen, started in both of Duke's exhibition games. Freshmen Wendell Moore Jr. and Cassius Stanley are bound to carry significant roles.

Yet this is different from the star-studded freshman class from last year when Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish became early first-round selections in the NBA Draft.

Duke used 11 players in the opening eight minutes of its second exhibition game, so while Krzyzewski could assess various combinations on the court he may not have provided Kansas much of a scouting report to study.

"The easiest way to do it is on the defensive end, because roles don't change," Krzyzewski said. "They all have to do the same stuff. The best way to be balanced is to have everyone play good defense."

Kansas has won its Champions Classic game in each of the past three seasons.

"I wish we had a game or two under (our belts), but it's such a good event to be a part of, tipping off the season and having a lot of interest and all eyes on Madison Square Garden," Self said.

Duke is opening with a top-five matchup for the second season in a row, defeating then-No. 2 Kentucky last November. In top-5 collisions, the Blue Devils are 32-18 under Krzyzewski.

Duke leads the series 7-5, but Kansas has won the past three matchups. The most recent came in the 2018 NCAA Tournament's Midwest Regional final in Omaha, Neb.

No. 1 Michigan State vs. No. 2 Kentucky - 9pm et/6pm pt.

One year ago, then-No. 2 Kentucky opened the college basketball season in a marquee matchup against then-No. 4 Duke in the Champions Classic at Indianapolis. Duke slammed the Wildcats, 118-84.

Fast forward one year and Kentucky again finds itself ranked No. 2 and in the same Champions Classic in a celebrated tipoff to a new season. Only this time, No. 1 Michigan State awaits on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Different opponent, same result?

"This is so early in the season, I can't predict what goes on," Kentucky coach John Calipari told reporters Sunday. "But I wish we didn't play this game the first game of the year. I've said it before. Why don't we have a couple of games under our belt before we do this? But, you know, everybody agreed to do it.

"I'm anxious to see really where we are right now. I expect our guys to be anxious. I don't know what will happen with the young kids. You just don't. You can't predict it."

Last year, Duke rolled with a host of talented freshmen, including future NBA No. 1 pick Zion Williamson. This time, Michigan State is led by a player who concerns Calipari, senior point guard Cassius Winston, who averaged 18.8 points and 7.5 assists last season.

"Their veteran quarterback makes them go," Calipari said. "He's a good player. Plays with great pace. Plays with patience. Knows what he does well. And he'll play for all 40 minutes. You're not going to take him out."

The matchup of the night will be Winston, odds-on favorite for national player of the year, versus Kentucky sophomore Ashton Hagans, co-defensive player of the year in the Southeastern Conference last season.

"If you're trying to keep (Winston) from scoring, you're going to foul," Calipari predicted. "What you're trying to do is if the kid gets 25, just make them a hard 25."

Both teams have been hit by the injury bug before the season even starts.

On Oct. 22, the Spartans lost 6-foot-5 shooting guard Joshua Langford until at least January with recurring foot and ankle problems. The former McDonald's All-American originally hurt the foot last year and missed the final three months of the season.

Additionally, 6-6 forward Kyle Ahrens is nursing a high ankle sprain, but he will be ready to go Tuesday.

In terms of how many minutes Ahrens will get, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said, "I'm gonna manage it by talking to Kyle, how he feels and how he plays."

The Spartans also will be without forward Joey Hauser, a transfer from Marquette. Michigan State is awaiting an NCAA ruling regarding Hauser's eligibility for this season.

"Everybody's gotta step up," Izzo said. "Coaches gotta step up. Players gotta step up. The rookies gotta step up. But what an opportunity for people. You're going to play on some of the biggest stages and you've got the opportunity of a lifetime."

Izzo added of his squad, "We have weird injuries. ... I've watched other teams go through injuries. I'm not practicing different. I mean, we're going to use our heads on what we gotta do, but I'm really going to use the player and the trainers (input) on what I do."

Kentucky big man Nick Richards sustained a sprained ankle in an Oct. 27 exhibition, leaving his availability for Tuesday uncertain.

"It's still day-to-day," Calipari said Sunday. "We'll see if he can give us a little practice time today, but probably nothing live and see what he can do tomorrow. If he's timid with it, he shouldn't play. Not in this game. We'll just have to see."