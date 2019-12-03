ROCKFORD, Ill. — Collin Delia stopped 37-of-39 shots as the Rockford IceHogs downed the Manitoba Moose 4-2 on Tuesday in American Hockey League action.

MacKenzie Entwistle, Joni Tuulola, Brandon Hagel and Nick Moutrey supplied the offence for the IceHogs (12-8-1).

Seth Griffith and Skyler McKenzie found the back of the net for the Moose (12-12-0).

Mikhail Berdin stopped 26-of-29 shots in a losing cause.

Rockford went 1 for 4 on the power play while Manitoba scored once on five chances with the man advantage.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2019.