TSN Edge: Canadians in the mix after first round of Open Championship

Collin Morikawa caught the edge of the cup and had to settle for par on the final hole for a 64 in the British Open.

He was at 9-under 131 and three shots ahead of those who have finished at Royal St. George's.

There was potential for scoring records. Morikawa was 7 under with four holes to play and needed two birdies to post a 61 for the lowest score in major championship history. But after going 27 holes without a bogey, he missed a 5-foot par putt on the 15th hole.

He finished with three pars, and missed by one shot tying the 36-hole record at the British Open of 130.

Don't expect that to keep Morikawa up at night. The 24-year-old Californian is playing his first British Open and is playing some of his best golf.

Morikawa also won the PGA Championship in his debut.

Meanwhile, Will Zalatoris has withdrawn after an opening 69. The R&A was still trying to get details beyond saying it was due to injury.