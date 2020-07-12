Collin Morikawa took down Justin Thomas in a playoff to edge out a dramatic win at the Workday Charity Open.

Morikawa and Thomas needed three playoff holes to decide the winner, with Morikawa setting up his victory with an incredible approach shot stuck inside 10 feet. The 23-year-old clinched things by tapping in for par.

Things looked to be wrapped up when Thomas poured in a lengthy birdie putt north of 50 feet to force Morikawa to make his 24-footer to tie. Calmly, Morikawa rolled it in to push the playoff to another hole.

On the next playoff hole, Thomas stuck his approach shot close but was unable to knock down the putt, sending things to a third playoff hole.

It was the second PGA win in Morikawa’s career.

The PGA Tour will stay in Dublin, Ohio for one more week as Tiger Woods makes his return at the Memorial.