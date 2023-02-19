Avalanche D Makar out vs. Oilers with upper-body injury

Colorado Avalanche defenceman Cale Makar will not play Sunday against the Edmonton Oilers, as he has an upper-body injury.

Makar left the Avalanche' game against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday briefly after sustaining a hit to the head, but was able to return.

He has dealt with concussions throughout this year, missing four games after sustaining a hit to the head in a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Feb 7.

In his 46 games this year, the former Norris Trophy winner has 13 goals and 45 points.

Makar has missed eight games this season, and the Avalanche have earned points in seven of them (6-1-1).

In 224 career NHL games - all with Colorado - Makar has 61 goals and 225 points.

