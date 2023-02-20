Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog has arrived back in Denver and plans to skate individually Monday as he continues to work his way back from a knee injury.

Landeskog underwent arthroscopic knee surgery on Oct. 17 and has yet to suit up for the Avalanche this season. He had 30 goals and 59 points in 51 games last season.

He captained Colorado to the Stanley Cup championship in 2021-22, defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games. Landeskog had 11 goals and 22 points in 20 postseason games.

The second overall pick by the Avalanche at the 2011 NHL Draft, Landeskog won the 2011-12 Calder Trophy and was named an NHL All-Star in 2019.

Injuries have hit Colorado hard this season with key players battling injury, including Cale Makar (upper-body injury) who is currently day-to-day, Erik Johnson (broken ankle) and goaltender Pavel Francouz, who is expected to miss three weeks with a lower-body injury. Nathan MacKinnon also missed 11 games in December with an upper-body injury and defenceman Bowen Byram was out for three months earlier this season with a lower-body injury.

The Avalanche are third in the Central Division with 67 points and are 6-2-2 in their last 10 games.