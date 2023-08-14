Avalanche D Makar will be NHL24 cover athlete
Colorado Avalanche defenceman Cale Makar will be the cover athlete of EA Sports' NHL24, per the company.
Makar, 24, is a three-time All-Star and 2021-22 Norris Trophy winner as the best defenceman in the NHL. He won the 2022 Stanley Cup with Colorado.
The Calgary native said he "couldn't be more excited to be on the cover for NHL24," and added that he is "honoured to have this opportunity."
Makar takes over as cover athlete after Trevor Zegras of the Anaheim Ducks and Sarah Nurse of the Canadian women's team.
Other players to receive the honour in recent years include the Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews (NHL22, NHL20) and Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals.
Full information about the game will be unveiled in a presentation on August 16.