Colorado Avalanche forward Artturi Lehkonen has sustained a broken finger and will return to Denver to undergo surgery, said head coach Jared Bednar.

Bednar wasn't sure when the 27-year-old sustained the injury, but did say it happened on a shot at some point during the Avs' 8-4 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday.

Lehkonen scored two goals, including the 100th of his career, in Monday's victory. He left the game in the second period and did not return.

The Piikkio, Finland, native has 20 goals and 29 assists in 62 games this season. Lehkonen was originally drafted by the Canadiens 55th overall in the 2013 NHL Draft. In 473 career games, he has 100 goals and 107 assists.