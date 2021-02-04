Colorado Avalanche games have been postponed at least through Feb. 11 as a result of players recently entering the NHL's COVID Protocols, the National Hockey League announced on Thursday.

Colorado is now the fifth NHL team to have their season come to a pause for virus-related reasons.

The Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights, New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres were already paused because of the virus.

Colorado's training facilities have been closed, effective immediately, and will remain closed until further notice.

The league is in the process of reviewing and revising the Avalanche regular season schedule and it is expected that a decision on next week's games will be made in the coming days.

More to come.