Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar will not be behind the bench for the team’s next two preseason games against the Dallas Stars after testing positive for COVID-19.

Assistant Coaches Ray Bennett and Nolan Pratt will assume responsibility for the team until Bednar is able to return to his duties.

The Avs are scheduled to play in Dallas tonight and against the Stars at home on Saturday.

They open the regular season against the Chicago Blackhawks next Wednesday.