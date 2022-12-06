Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar confirmed Tuesday that forward Nathan MacKinnon will miss time with with an upper-body injury.

Bednar told Altitude Sports that the team does not yet have a timeline on the star centre after he left Monday's loss to the Philadelphia Flyers in the first period.

The fact he's leaving early in the game is not a good sign," Bednar said. "We know he's gonna miss some time. Just don't know how long"

Visiting with @Avalanche coach Jared Bednar now. Doesn't have an update on Mackinnon but doesn't look promising.



MacKinnon appeared to be in some discomfort before leaving Monday after blocking a shot as well as taking a hit from Scott Laughton of the Flyers along the boards.

He had one shot in just under five minutes of ice time before exiting as the Flyers went on to win the game 5-3.

In 22 games so far this season heading into Monday's matchup, the two-time All-Star has eight goals and 25 assists for 33 points.