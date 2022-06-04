The Colorado Avalanche will turn to Pavel Francouz tonight who gets the start tonight in net for tonight's Game 3 against the Edmonton Oilers, head coach Jared Bednar announced.

Francouz, 32, will make his third consecutive appearance for the Avalanche in the Western Conference Finals, with him winning the first two games and surrendering only three goals in that time.

The Plzen, Czechia native appeared in 21 regular season games this season, posting a record of 18-15-5 with a 2.55 GAA and a .916 save percentage.

Francouz has yet to lose in the playoffs as he remains 4-0, with a 2.48 GAA and a .917 save percentage after being forced into action due to the injury of goaltender Darcy Kuemper.