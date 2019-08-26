What has been the biggest factor in the lack of RFA signings?

Colorado Avalanche restricted free agent Mikko Rantanen is skating in Norway as he remains without a contract for the upcoming season.

Norway's Storhamar Dragons tweeted a photo of Rantanen on the ice Monday with the following caption:

"Hey @Avalanche! This guy looks quite happy in Hamar, and we promise to take good care of him! Just take your time, we've got jersey number 96 available... #GoAvsGo #2hockey #storhamargutta"

Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic said earlier this month the team is hoping to sign Rantanen to a long-term deal this off-season. He's one of several high-profile restricted free agents who remain unsigned this summer.

"We prefer long term," Sakic told NHL.com. "If it has to be short term, it has to be short term. We want to make sure we have him signed. There's a lot of players (in the NHL) in that same situation, a lot of great hockey players that are coming up. We'll just see how all the players and agents handle that. There are comparable numbers that are starting to come in. We're open to different possibilities."

In addition to Rantanen, Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner, Brayden Point of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Matthew Tkachuk of the Calgary Flames, Winnipeg Jets forwards Patrik Laine and Kyle Connor and Brock Boeser of the Vancouver Canucks have all yet to sign extensions since hitting restricted free agency on July 1.

Marner's camp has contacted the Zurich Lions about skating with the Swiss club should he remain unsigned into September.

Rantanen, the 10th overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, posted a career-high 31 goals and 87 points in 74 games last season. Among restricted free agents, only Point and Marner recorded more points.