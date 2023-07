The Colorado Avalanche have signed defenceman Bowen Byram to a two-year, $7.7 million contract extension, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

The 22-year-old scored 10 goals and 14 assists in 42 games last season.

In 91 career games, the Cranbrook, B.C., native has 15 goals and 28 assists.

He was originally selected fourth overall by the Avs in the 2019 NHL Draft.