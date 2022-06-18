The Colorado Avalanche hold a 5-0 lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning after two periods in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Avalanche jumped to a three-goal lead in the first period thanks to goals from Valeri Nichushkin, Josh Manson, and Andre Burakovsky.

Nichushkin added to the Avalanche's lead 4:51 into the second period firing a shot in the slot past Andrei Vasilevskiy's glove side.

The Avalanche increased their lead to 5-0 at 16:26 of the second when Darren Helm scored his second goal of the playoffs.

Colorado continues to outshoot the Lightning 23-11 after two periods.