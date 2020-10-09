47m ago
Rapids-Galaxy game postponed
Saturday’s game between the Colorado Rapids and LA Galaxy scheduled for DICK’S Sporting Goods Park, has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test. The positive test is in the Rapids’ player pool.
TSN.ca Staff
MLS postponed the Rapids’ game against LAFC earlier this week after a positive test among Colorado's staff.
Major League Soccer said the decision was made in consultation with the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment and infectious disease experts.