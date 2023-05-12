DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies right-hander Antonio Senzatela will miss at least two months with a sprained ulnar collateral ligament.

Senzatela, however, avoided the same fate as fellow starter Germán Márquez, who had season-ending Tommy John surgery on Friday.

“The news is favorable, considering,” Rockies manager Bud Black said Friday before Colorado faced Philadelphia. “In these cases you always sort of expect the worst. But this is actually OK.”

Senzatela was pulled with two outs in the third inning Wednesday at Pittsburgh after experiencing forearm tightness. His velocity had dipped in only his second start since returning after tearing the ACL in his left knee on Aug. 18 at St. Louis.

“You could tell it wasn't coming out like it came out in New York,” Black said.

Earlier this month, Colorado lost Márquez to a torn UCL. Black said Senzatela wouldn't pick up a ball for at least three weeks.

“He should be able to pitch again this year,” Black said.

The Rockies moved to address Senzatela's absence by claiming right-hander Chase Anderson off waivers from Tampa Bay on Friday. Black said the 35-year-old will likely start on Tuesday against Cincinnati.

Anderson made two relief appearances for Tampa Bay, allowing no runs and two hits over five innings. But he's made 183 career starts and Black said he's built up enough to throw about 75 pitches.

Anderson is 58-50 with a 4.23 ERA in 201 appearances over 10 seasons with Arizona, Milwaukee, Toronto, Philadelphia, Cincinnati and the Rays.

After going a franchise-worst 7-20 in April, the Rockies had won eight of 10 despite the recent rash of rotation injuries. Rookie right-hander Noah Davis is on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation.

Black said Márquez was undergoing elbow reconstruction surgery Friday in Denver.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports