A day after manager Bud Black said the Colorado Rockies weren't dealing All-Star starter German Marquez, it appears the All-Star Game hosts aren't planning on trading anybody right now.

The Athletic's Nick Groke reports the team has gone dark on any trade talks and don't plan on reengaging until after the All-Star break, which will end on July 16.

Along with Marquez, starting pitcher Jon Gray, third baseman Trevor Story and veteran relievers Daniel Bard and Mychal Givens could potentially be trade chips with the team currently sitting at 37-49, both 13 games back of the San Francisco Giants in the National League West and the San Diego Padres for the second wild card.

Should he be dealt, despite Black's Tuesday comments, Marquez would undoubtedly command a large return.

The 26-year-old Marquez is 7-6 in 18 starts this season with an earned run average of 3.59 and a 1.177 WHIP over 105.1 innings pitched. He is in the second year of a five-year, $43 million deal.

Story, 28, is set to become a free agent at season's end. A two-time All-Star, he is currently batting .253 with 11 home runs, 41 runs batted in and an OPS of .775.

Gray, 28, is also set to become a free agent at the end of 2021. In his seventh big-league season, Gray is 5-6 with a 3.94 ERA and 1.238 WHIP over 80.0 IP in 15 starts.

The Rockies continue a series with the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix on Wednesday night.