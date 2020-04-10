Colton Flasch, who was let go by Calgary's Team Kevin Koe last month following the Tim Hortons Brier, will now skip his own rink next year in his native Saskatchewan.

Flasch, 29, will helm a squad which sees Catlin Schneider playing third as well as twin brothers Kevin and Dan Marsh playing second and lead, respectively.

“We’re excited for what the future has to offer and can not wait to get up and running,” said Flasch on the team's Facebook page.

Colton Flasch returns to skip in Saskatchewan joining up with Catlin Schneider, Kevin Marsh and Dan Marsh. Read the full details, including how our fans can win a signed Team Canada jersey - just follow us! https://t.co/7EzrTljEqP pic.twitter.com/RVD9johzN3 — Team Flasch (@TeamFlasch) April 10, 2020

Schneider, 28, was released by 2020 Saskatchewan champs Team Matt Dunstone while the Marsh brothers found themselves without a team after their skip, Kirk Muyres, departed to fill the void left by Schneider on Team Dunstone.

Flasch, a native of Biggar, Sask., does have some experience in the position as he skipped the Marsh brothers and Trent Knapp during the 2017-18 season, finishing second at that year's provincial championships and making an appearance at the 2017 Road to the Roar Pre-Trials.

Flasch, who has competed in five Briers, spent the last two seasons with Team Koe as a second, winning his first career Canadian championship in 2019 in Brandon, Man. They claimed silver at the 2019 world championships in Lethbridge, Alta. This past season was a bit of a struggle for Team Koe with no wins on the World Curling Tour and a missed playoff appearance at the Kingston Brier. Koe and company made the decision to pick up two-time Olympic champion John Morris to play second going forward, meaning Flasch was the odd man out.

Flasch won gold at the 2011 Canadian junior championships, playing second for Braeden Moskowy, who now is a vice for Team Dunstone.

Members of Team Flasch have represented Saskatchewan at the Canadian championship a combined seven times.

The moves now pits Team Flasch and Team Dunstone as the two best rinks in Saskatchewan. The prairie province hasn't won the Brier Tankard in four decades since Rick Folk accomplished the feat in 1980.