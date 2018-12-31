Chuck Pagano has been fired as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, according to multiple reports.

The termination comes after the team’s season-ending 22-13 win over the Houston Texans.

The Colts finished with a 4-12 record, the worst mark of Pagano’s six-year tenure, with the team missing the playoffs for a third consecutive season.

Much of the Colts’ dip in fortunes in recent seasons is due to the health of franchise quarterback Andrew Luck. After appearing in only 22 games over the past two seasons, Luck did not dress in 2017 following an operation on his throwing shoulder for an issue lingering since the 2015 season. Jacoby Brissett, acquired from the New England Patriots during the exhibition season, has served as starting QB since Week 2.

A native of Boulder, CO, Pagano joined the Colts in 2012 from the Baltimore Ravens where he served as defensive coordinator. His first season with the team was interrupted, though, when he was diagnosed with leukemia and left the team for treatment in Week 5. Pagano returned in time for Week 16 and an AFC Wild Card playoff game. Pagano then posted identical 11-5 records in 2013 and 2014, finishing atop the AFC South. In both seasons, though, the Colts’ postseason runs came to an end at the hands of the New England Patriots.

Pagano finishes his tenure with 53 wins, good for fourth-most in team history.

The Colts will draft with the third overall selection in April's NFL Draft.