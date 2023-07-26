The future of the running back market took another hit this week as Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard was noncommittal Tuesday when talking about a potential long-term deal with running back Jonathan Taylor.

Entering the final year of his rookie deal and slated to make $4.3 million, Taylor has been one of the many backs vocal on Twitter about the current state of the position's market after Saquon Barkley was unable to reach a long-term deal with the New York Giants.

“1. If you’re good enough, they’ll find you. 2. If you work hard enough, you’ll succeed. …If you succeed… 3. You boost the Organization …and then… Doesn’t matter, you’re a RB," Taylor tweeted.

Ballard acknowledged the hard times for running backs Tuesday, but added the Colts are committed to paying their top players.

"The market is what the market is,” Ballard said to James Boyd of The Athletic. "But saying that, like I’ve always told you, you pay good players. You pay guys that are gonna help you win, regardless of the position. We think very highly of Jonathan. . . . We think that’ll play out over time and work out the way it should either way.”

Barkley was among NFL running backs who participated in a Zoom call over the weekend to discuss the financial state of their position.

"Right now, there's really nothing we can do," Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb said Saturday after the call. "We're kind of handcuffed with the situation. We're the only position that our production hurts us the most. If we go out there and run 2,000 yards with so many carries, the next year they're going to say, you're probably worn down. It's tough. ... It hurts us at the end of the day."

After speculation that he would sit out camp and miss the start of the 2023 season following an appearance on The Money Matters Podcast last week, Barkley and the Giants put pen to paper on a new one-year, $11 million deal on Tuesday.

Taylor was placed on the physically unable to perform list Tuesday after undergoing surgery in January on his right ankle.

The 24-year-old was limited to 11 games last season, rushing for 861 yards and four touchdowns on 192 attempts.

He made 15 starts for the Colts in his rookie 2020 season after being drafted with the 41st overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of the University of Wisconsin.

The former Wisconsin Badger rushed for 1,169 yards that season (eighth-best in the NFL), scoring 11 touchdowns on 232 carries.

Taylor posted career highs the following season, taking 332 touches for a league-best 1,811 yards and 18 majors, earning Pro-Bowl and All-Pro honours for the first time in his career.