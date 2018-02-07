Andrew Luck's health continues to be a big question mark for the Indianapolis Colts, especially in light of Josh McDaniels pulling out of an agreed upon deal to become the team's next head coach.

An ESPN report over the weekend suggested the team's franchise quarterback could need further surgery even after missing all of last season with a shoulder injury.

In a press conference to discuss McDaniels' move, Colts GM Chris Ballard tried to quell any injury concerns for the 28-year-old.

"At this point, we feel very strongly that Andrew is in a good place. He doesn't need surgery," Ballard said. "I have not gotten that from the two doctors that he's seen here after the season. His strength is good. He's working on his throwing motion and he's working on his arm speed right now. He has not picked up a football, but he is throwing balls, working on arm speed.

"He's going to do everything right to get himself ready to play and I'm very confident, he's very confident, that he's going to come back and prove a lot of people wrong,"

Luck had surgery last January for a torn labrum and was originally expected to play in 2017. Luck stayed on the Colts active roster for half of the season before finally being placed on injured reserve on Nov. 2. Following being placed on IR, Luck spent time in Europe as part of his rehabilitation.

The Colts made Luck the first overall pick of the 2012 draft. He owns career numbers of 19,078 passing yards and 132 touchdowns on a career completion percentage of 59.2 per cent.