Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich says Andrew Luck is getting close to start throwing a football.

Luck did not work out with his teammates on the final day of off-season workouts and is not expected to begin throwing until after next week's three-day minicamp ends. He's still recovering from surgery in January 2017 for a partially torn labrum in his right shoulder.

Luck started throwing last October but was shut down after two weeks because of lingering soreness. The Colts have said he hasn't thrown a football since.

But Reich is optimistic the starting quarterback will return soon. He says Luck is "real close" and will have a "big voice" in when he does start throwing.

