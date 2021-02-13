Leafs Ice Chips: Keep calm and defend the middle

The Columbus Blue Jackets have acquired the rights to left winger Gregory Hofmann from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for a seventh round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, it was announced Saturday evening.

Columbus says Hofmann will remain with EV Zug in Switzerland’s National League A for the remainder of the 2020-21 season. He has played his entire pro career in Switzerland.

The 28-year-old is a native of Biel-Bienne, Switzerland.