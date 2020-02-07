The Columbus Blue Jackets extended defenceman Dean Kukan on a two-year contract on Friday.

Kukan, 26, has one goal and five points in 33 games with the Blue Jackets this season while averaging 15:58 of ice time. He's currently sidelined due to a knee injury.

"Dean is a smart and quick, puck-moving defenseman that has improved steadily since joining our organization in 2015," said Kekalainen. "We are very happy that he will continue to be an important part of our club's deep and talented group of defensemen."

Kukan, who joined the Blue Jackets as a free agent 2015 after playing in Sweden, was previously scheduled to become a restricted free agent on July 1.

He has one goal and 14 points in 77 career games with the team.

Financial details of the contract were not announced.