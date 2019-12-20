Columbus Blue Jackets forward Cam Atkinson will miss at least the next two games with a lower-body injury.

The injury occurred in the second period of Thursday night's game, an overtime win against the Los Angeles Kings. He did not return.

The 30-year-old has skated in 35 games for the Blue Jackets this season, scoring nine goals and adding 12 assists.

With the injury the Blue Jackets have called up forwards Jakob Lilja and Ryan MacInnis from the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL.