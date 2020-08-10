1h ago
Jackets G Merzlikins out indefinitely
Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella told the media on Monday that he wasn't sure how long goalie Elvis Merzlikins will be out for as they prepare for their first round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
TSN.ca Staff
Blue Jackets, Lightning gearing up for a familiar playoff showdown
Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella told the media on Monday that he wasn't sure how long goalie Elvis Merzlikins will be out for as they prepare for their first round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The 26-year-old was deemed "unfit to play" in Sunday's Game 5 due to an undisclosed injury suffered in a Game 4 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Merzlikins posted a 13-9-8 record with a 2.35 goals against average and a .923 save percentage with five shutouts over 33 regular season games with the Blue Jackets in 2019-20, his first in the NHL. He went 1-0-1 with a 1.96 GAA and a .946 SV in the qualifying series against Toronto.
Regular starter Joonas Korpisalo will be backed up by 23-year-old Matiss Kivlenieks.