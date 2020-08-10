Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella told the media on Monday that he wasn't sure how long goalie Elvis Merzlikins will be out for as they prepare for their first round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Tortorella on Elvis Merzlikins: "He's out. I'm not sure how long." #CBJ — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) August 10, 2020

The 26-year-old was deemed "unfit to play" in Sunday's Game 5 due to an undisclosed injury suffered in a Game 4 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Merzlikins posted a 13-9-8 record with a 2.35 goals against average and a .923 save percentage with five shutouts over 33 regular season games with the Blue Jackets in 2019-20, his first in the NHL. He went 1-0-1 with a 1.96 GAA and a .946 SV in the qualifying series against Toronto.

Regular starter Joonas Korpisalo will be backed up by 23-year-old Matiss Kivlenieks.