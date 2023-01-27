Columbus Blue Jackets forward Gustav Nyquist is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury, the team announced on Friday.

Nyquist, 33, was injured during the Blue Jackets' 3-2 overtime victory where he only played just over three and a half minutes.

The 5-foot-11 winger has 10 goals and 22 points in 48 games this season.

Nyquist is a pending unrestricted free agent, carrying a cap hit of $5.5 million. He is in the last of a four-year, $22 million deal signed with the Blue Jackets in 2019.

The Hallmstad, Sweden native was drafted 121st overall by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2008 NHL Draft and has 174 points and 423 points in 700 career games split between the Red Wings, San Jose Sharks, and Blue Jackets