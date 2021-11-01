Columbus Blue Jackets centre Max Domi has been placed in the National Hockey League's COVID-19 protocol, the team announced on Monday.

Centre Kevin Stenlund has been recalled by the club from the American Hockey League's Cleveland Monsters.

Domi, 26, has scored one goal and added three assists in four games this season.

He missed four games between October 19-25 due to a fractured rib.

Stenlund, 25, has registered 11 goals and 20 points in 68 career NHL games with Columbus since 2018.

He has also racked up 22 goals and 48 points in 106 career AHL games with Cleveland.

The 6-4, 211-pound native of Stockholm, Sweden was selected by the Blue Jackets in the second round, 58th overall, at the 2015 NHL Draft.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Wednesday when they visit the Colorado Avalanche.