The Columbus Blue Jackets and forward Mikko Koivu have reached a one-year deal worth $1.5 million, it was announced Saturday.

Per Jarmo, the #CBJ have signed veteran C Mikko Koivu to a one-year contract.

Koivu, 37, had four goals and 21 points in 55 games this past season with the Minnesota Wild. In the NHL’s Return to Play, he had zero points in four playoff games in the qualifying round against the Vancouver Canucks.

Drafted in the first round (sixth overall) by the Wild at the 2001 NHL Draft, Koivu has spent his entire NHL career in Minnesota. He became the first-ever permanent captain for the Wild on Oct. 20, 2009.

He was a Selke Trophy finalist in 2016-17 and won two Olympic medals (2006 silver, 2010 bronze) with Team Finland.

In 1,028 career NHL games, the Finn has 205 goals and 705 points.