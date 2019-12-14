Columbus Blue Jackets forward Sonny Milano left Saturday afternoon's game against the Ottawa Senators after being hit from behind by Mark Borowiecki.

The 23-year-old was retrieving a loose puck in the offensive zone before Borowiecki caught him along the boards and appeared to make contact with his head. Borowiecki was not assessed a penalty on the play.

Josh Anderson proceeded to drop the gloves and fight Borowiecki on the ensuing faceoff. Each player was given a five minute fighting major.

It is unknown if Milano will return to the game at this point.