Blue Jackets' Milano exits game vs. Senators
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Sonny Milano left Saturday afternoon's game against the Ottawa Senators after being hit from behind by Mark Borowiecki.
TSN.ca Staff
The 23-year-old was retrieving a loose puck in the offensive zone before Borowiecki caught him along the boards and appeared to make contact with his head. Borowiecki was not assessed a penalty on the play.
Josh Anderson proceeded to drop the gloves and fight Borowiecki on the ensuing faceoff. Each player was given a five minute fighting major.
It is unknown if Milano will return to the game at this point.