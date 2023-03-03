Columbus Blue Jackets forward Sean Kuraly suffered a left oblique strain in practice on Thursday and will be out six weeks, the team announced Friday.

This would sideline Kuraly until near the end of the 2022-23 season.

The 30-year-old played in Columbus' last game, recording an assist in 13:46 of action in a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday.

The Niagara Falls, N.Y., native has 10 goals and seven assists for 17 points in 59 games this season, his second with the Jackets.

Kuraly began his career with the Boston Bruins, appearing in 270 regular season games over five seasons. He was selected in the fifth round (No. 133 overall) in the 2011 NHL Draft.