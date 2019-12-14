Columbus Blue Jackets forward Sonny Milano left Saturday afternoon's game against the Ottawa Senators after being hit from behind by Mark Borowiecki.

The 23-year-old was retrieving a loose puck in the offensive zone before Borowiecki caught him along the boards and appeared to make contact with his head. Borowiecki was not assessed a penalty on the play.

Milano will go straight to the room, looking very wobbly on his skates. Went headfirst into the boards on a hit from Borowiecki. Don't think Boro meant to do that, as Milano was losing his footing as the hit occurred. #CBJ — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) December 14, 2019

Josh Anderson proceeded to drop the gloves and fight Borowiecki on the ensuing faceoff. Each player was given a five minute fighting major but Anderson would later exit the game with an upper-body injury.

INJURY UPDATE: Forwards Sonny Milano and Josh Anderson suffered upper body injuries in the first period and will not return to today’s game. #CBJ — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) December 14, 2019

It was announced later that both Milano and Anderson would not return due to upper-body injuries.