LAVAL, Que. — Ivan Kulbakov made 31 saves as the Utica Comets downed the struggling Laval Rocket 3-1 on Friday in American Hockey League action.

Jonathan Dahlen, Zack McEwen and Michael Carcone supplied the offence for the Comets (5-6-0), who handed Laval its sixth loss in a row.

Brett Kulak scored for the Rocket (3-7-1) while Charlie Lindgren made 15 saves to take the loss.

Utica went 0 for 3 on the power play while Laval scored once on three chances with the man advantage.