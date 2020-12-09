NHL commissioner Gary Bettman confirmed Tuesday the league is working to realign to have a Canadian division for the 2020-21 season.

With border restrictions forcing the Toronto Raptors, Toronto Blue Jays and all three Canadian MLS teams to move to the United States to face American teams, the NHL instead plans to have its seven Canadian teams remain north of the border and play each other.

"There are a lot of things we have to do to return to play," Bettman told The Maccabi USA Sports Show, per NHL.com. "For us to return to play, we're not going to play 82 games, obviously, and we have travel issues because of the restrictions at the border between Canada and the U.S. You can't go back and forth, so we're actually going to have to realign.

"If everything stays the way it is, we're probably going to have to have a Canadian division and realign in the U.S., and we're trying to focus on dealing with all of those challenges."

While there remains no official start date for the upcoming season, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported Tuesday the NHL and NHLPA are working towards a January 13 start with 10-day training camps. Though the two sides appear to have agreed on financial issues facing the season, Dreger noted on Insider Trading that other hurdles still remain before start date can be finalized.

"A lot of work on protocols. Everyday we’re reminded of how devastating COVID-19 is. And the National Hockey League and Players’ Association, along with the government leaders, are very sensitive to that," Dreger said. "I’ll remind you, in the summer going into Return to Play, there was an opt-out option for any player or team personnel who didn’t want to participate, didn’t want to deal with the risk of COVID-19. And a number of people took advantage of that. Well, there is going to have to be opt-out language in the 2020-21 season prep work as well.

"In addition to that, what about vaccinations? Testing was mandated by the NHL and the NHLPA as part of Return to Play. When the vaccine is ready and is available to NHL players and club personnel, will it be mandatory? Both the opt-out and mandatory vaccinations have to be discussed and agreed upon between the NHL and the NHLPA."

According TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, the NHL has scheduled a Board of Governors call for Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET to provide an update to clubs. The two-thirds of Board of Governors would have to approve any re-alignment.