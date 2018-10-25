TORONTO — Until the Toronto Blue Jays tabbed Charlie Montoyo as the 13th manager in franchise history Thursday afternoon, the 53-year-old had never been a big-league skipper.

But don’t confuse the lack of one bio line with a lack of experience.

Montoyo’s resume is lengthy, and dotted with success along the way, too.

It wasn’t just the resume, however, that initially drew the Blue Jays and GM Ross Atkins to Montoyo, a man that spent 22 years in the Tampa Bay Rays organization, managing at every stop in the minors before spending the last four as the Rays’ third base coach and then bench coach for one season in 2018.

“Charlie is a highly regarded leader by so many individuals in the game and we were thoroughly impressed by his experiences and approach as we learned more about him during the interview process,” Atkins said in a press release Thursday. “Charlie is passionate about the game, with a superior ability to connect and relate and we are confident he will have an overwhelmingly positive influence on Blue Jays players and staff. On a personal level, I am looking forward to working with him as we continue to build and sustain a championship organization.”

The native of Puerto Rico checks a lot of the boxes Atkins talked about earlier this month when the exhaustive search began after John Gibbons was officially let go at the end of a disappointing 73-89 season.

Coming from the Rays, a franchise that has been forced into forward-thinking ways thanks to their lack of resources and one that has long placed an emphasis on player development, it’s no surprise that the interview process proved Montoyo’s values and processes would align with those in the Jays front office.

Atkins also mentioned at the time that MLB managerial experience wasn’t a necessity, but experience leading was, a comment that fits exactly what Montoyo brings.

Eight years managing the Triple-A Durham Bulls, including two International League championships, certainly qualifies in that regard.

His ability to communicate in both Spanish and English is seen as an important bonus, one that will allow him to interact effectively in today’s clubhouse landscape, especially leading a group of young players who might need more of a hands-on approach at times than the veteran group Gibbons and his laid-back style meshed well with.

There's on-field experience, as well.

Montoyo’s playing career wasn’t anything to write home about, although he can point to the fact he’s a career .400 hitter with a couple of hits in five at-bats, spending 27 days in the majors with the Montreal Expos in 1993, but otherwise kicking around the minors with the Milwaukee Brewers, Expos, and then the Philadelphia Phillies.

Now, armed with a three-year deal with a team option for 2022 to lead the Blue Jays, Montoyo moves on to an even bigger challenge than riding the minor-league bus circuit for more than 30 years.

“I am extremely honoured and humbled to join the Toronto Blue Jays organization and I would like to thank Mark (Shapiro) and Ross for this amazing opportunity,” Montoyo said. “Managing a team that represents an entire nation is incredibly special. My family and I look forward to working towards the ultimate goal of winning a championship for this city. I also want to recognize the entire Tampa Bay Rays organization for giving me the chance to start my coaching career.”

Montoyo will be officially introduced Monday in Toronto, ending a search that saw more than 20 candidates interviewed, with the decision coming down to a group that also included Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada and Chicago Cubs bench coach Brandon Hyde, as well as David Bell and Rocco Baldelli, who were hired as new managers by the Cincinnati Reds and Minnesota Twins, respectively.

How the Montoyo era unfolds in Toronto will be interesting to watch because the Blue Jays are trying to change the way they play baseball, as they attempt to morph from an unathletic team built on power to a versatile group that’s able to do much more offensively than just hit the ball over the fence.

Sounds a lot like a Rays club that has been a thorn in the Jays' side for years.

The Rays’ openness to finding market inefficiencies was taken to new heights this year with their invention of the “opener,” eschewing traditional pitching staff management to make the best of a bad situation.

Amazingly, they ended up winning 90 games and were on the outer edge of the wild-card race late in the season.

Montoyo was in the thick of that decision-making, and his familiarity with the American League East is without a doubt something that will benefit him in his first managerial gig.

Analytics and decisions based on information rather than gut are sure to become much more noticeable in Toronto as things evolve over the coming months and years.

Big picture, the hiring of Montoyo is the final page turn on the group that authored the return of post-season baseball to Toronto, with very few of the key ingredients of back-to-back ALCS runs remaining.

After a couple years of trying to rebuild the ship — a.k.a. the minor-league pipeline — from the ground up since arriving in December of 2015, Atkins now has his own man at the helm as they shove off into uncharted waters in hopes of returning to contention by 2021.