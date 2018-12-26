Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

VANCOUVER — Morgan Frost’s mom, Dana, walked down to the glass and gave the hat a heave, ensuring it would land on Canucks ice.

Her son put together 14 two-goal games in his OHL career for the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, but had not notched a hat trick in his junior career.

Frost didn’t even need 22 minutes on Boxing Day under the bright lights of the World Junior Championship to litter the ice with hats. Captain Maxime Comtois then one-upped him with four goals.

Powered by duelling hat tricks from Frost and Comtois, Team Canada trounced Denmark 14-0 to open their gold medal defence on home soil on Wednesday night.

It was that kind of night for Team Canada, the largest margin of victory in a tournament since a 16-0 lapping of Latvia in 2010 - and the fourth double hat trick game in program history.

Comtois joined elite company, as one of only five Canadians to net four goals in a World Junior game, including Mario Lemieux, Simon Gagne, Brayden Schenn and Taylor Raddysh.

Owen Tippett and Brett Leason tried but couldn’t join the party as they were each stuck on two goals. Jack Studnicka, Jared Anderson-Dolan and 13th forward Mackenzie Entwistle also chipped in goals, while Cody Glass dished out four assists.

Goaltender Mikey DiPietro was flawless with a 12-save shutout, including a patient save on a penalty shot in the third period. Ian Scott will start for Canada on Thursday night against Switzerland (8pm et/5pm pt on TSN 1/3/4/5 and 4K), though DiPietro did nothing to suggest he won’t be the man coach Tim Hunter relies on as tournament competition grows tougher.

Team Canada is now 34-3-1 in World Junior tournament openers since 1982 and a perfect 6-0 all-time against Denmark in the preliminary round.

Frost, 19, collected three points in the first period alone - including two goals and an assist - to help set the tone for Team Canada.

You could say Frost, a first-round pick of the Philadelphia Flyers in 2017, was born for the big stage. The Aurora, Ont., native spent his childhood around then-called Air Canada Centre while his father, Andy, was the public address announcer for the Toronto Maple Leafs from 1999 until 2016.

“I definitely learned a lot from it,” Frost said in August. “Those were some of the cooler experiences from my childhood, getting to be at the games and he’d take me down before the games and sometimes I’d get to see the players warming up and he’d take me to the charity golf events. I probably bugged a lot of the guys too much for signatures. It was definitely cool meeting the guys and being in that environment.”

The environment on Wednesday was one big party as Team Canada unveiled its new goal song, Pitbull’s “Don’t Stop the Party” as the anthem for the 2019 tournament.

Mr. Worldwide got plenty of plays to kick off the World Juniors, with the hope that the party doesn’t stop until well into the wee morning hours of January 6.

Contact Frank Seravalli on Twitter: @frank_seravalli