Another team is leaving the NWHL bubble.

The NWHL has accepted the decision of the Connecticut Whale to forfeit their game scheduled for earlier tonight against Minnesota and to withdraw from the tournament. — NWHL (@NWHL) February 2, 2021

As a result, tonight’s game between Boston and Buffalo is no longer an elimination game. Boston and Buffalo have been notified by the NWHL that they are playing for the third and fourth seeds in the playoffs. — NWHL (@NWHL) February 2, 2021

The Connecticut Whale have withdrawn from the remainder of the NWHL tournament in Lake Placid.

Connecticut also forfeited Monday’s game against the Minnesota Whitecaps.

"The NWHL has accepted the decision of the Connecticut Whale to forfeit their game scheduled for earlier tonight against Minnesota and to withdraw from the tournament," the league said in a statement.

"As a result, tonight's game between Boston and Buffalo is no longer an elimination game. Boston and Buffalo have been notified by the NWHL that they are playing for the third and fourth seeds in the playoffs."

The Boston Pride and Buffalo Beauts are currently in action with the Toronto Six locked in as the top seed, followed by Minnesota.

The Metropolitan Riveters are the other team that withdrew from the tournament, citing COVID-19 concerns.