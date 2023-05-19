Canadian Corey Conners is looking for his first major win at the 2023 PGA Championship from Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, N.Y.

He currently sits in first place at 6-under, one ahead of Scottie Scheffler for the lead.

Conners Tracker

Corey Conners

2023 PGA Championship - Round 2 Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Par 4 4 3 5 3 4 4 4 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 4 4 Score 4 3 3 5 3 4 3 4 4 4 2 4 4 4 Round Score -2 -3 -3 -3 -3 E E E -1 -1 -2 -2 -2 -2

Corey Conners (1st)

Round 1: 67 (3-under)

Round 2 :

Tournament: 6-under

