Conners Tracker: Canadian tied for lead at PGA Championship
Published
Canadian Corey Conners is looking for his first major win at the 2023 PGA Championship from Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, N.Y.
He currently sits tied with Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland at 5-under for the lead
You can watch coverage of the PGA Championship LIVE on TSN, TSN+, TSN.ca and the TSN App.
Conners Tracker
Corey Conners
2023 PGA Championship - Round 2
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|Score
|4
|3
|3
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|2
|4
|4
|4
|Round Score
|-2
|-3
|-3
|-3
|-3
|-3
|-2
|-2
|-2
|E
|E
|E
|-1
|-1
|-2
|-2
|-2
|-2
Corey Conners (T-1)
Round 1: 67 (3-under)
Round 2 : 68 (2-under)
Tournament: 5-under
You can find the full 2023 PGA Championship leaderboard here.