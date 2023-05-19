Conners Tracker: Canadian tied for lead at PGA Championship

Canadian Corey Conners is looking for his first major win at the 2023 PGA Championship from Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, N.Y.

He currently sits tied with Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland at 5-under for the lead

Conners Tracker

Corey Conners

2023 PGA Championship - Round 2 Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Par 4 4 3 5 3 4 4 4 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 4 4 Score Round Score

Corey Conners (T-1)

Round 1: 67 (3-under)

Round 2 : 68 (2-under)

Round 3:

Tournament: 5-under

