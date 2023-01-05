Bedard two points from second-best WJC ever as Canada plays Czechia for gold

Canadian star Connor Bedard is just two points from owning sole possession of the second-best single tournament performance in World Juniors history.

The 17-year-old phenom, however, will have to pick those points up against the only team to hold him to fewer than two points at the tournament as Canada plays Czechia for gold.

Bedard was held to a single goal when the two teams last met on Boxing Day as Czechia handed Canada a 5-2 loss in their tournament opener.

The projected first-overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft has scored at least two points in every other game at the tournament and enters the championship with nine goals and 23 points.

Bedard's Dominant WJC - Game by Game Stats Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Czechia Dec. 26 1 0 1 Germany Dec. 28 3 4 7* Austria Dec. 29 2 4 6 Sweden Dec. 31 0 4 4 Slovakia (QF) Jan. 2 2 1 3 USA (SF) Jan. 4 1 1 2

*Ties Canadian single-game record

Already the first player in 30 years to cross the 20-point mark and just the seventh ever, Bedard can pass Markus Naslund and Raimo Helminen for the second-best individual performance at the U-20 event if he posts two or more points against Czechia.

Peter Forsberg's record of 31 points in a World Juniors, set in 1993, appears to remain safe, with Bedard needing eight points in the final to tie it.

Naslund posted 24 points while playing with Forsberg in 1993, while Helminen first set the record there in 1984.

Bedard has already set new records for points by a Canadian in a single tournament, assists by a Canadian at a single event, and passed Jaromir Jagr for the most points by a player aged 18 or younger. He also owns the all-time Canadian records for career goals and points at the World Juniors.

With a goal against Czechia in Thursday's final, Bedard can also tie John Anderson and Dale McCourt for the most goals scored by a Canadian at a single World Juniors with 10.

While his individual success has drawn headlines, Bedard has repeatedly stated his focus is on team success and winning the tournament for a second straight year.

"It's obviously awesome," Bedard said Wednesday of returning to the final. "But we didn't come here to make it to the finals.

"We came here to win the gold."

