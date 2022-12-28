Bedard completes the hat-trick, now tied for third on Canada's all-time scoring list

Connor Bedard and Dylan Guenther have each completed a hat trick as Canada's offensive explosion has given them a 9-1 lead over Germany after two periods at the World Junior Championships on Wednesday.

Bedard potted his second of the game at 1:02 of the period after the puck bounced off the end boards and back in front of the net, where the potential No. 1 pick was waiting to extend Canada’s lead to 4-1. Logan Stankoven earned his second assist of the night on the goal.

Bedard completed the hat trick at 13:58 of the period, firing another wrister on the power play to extend Canada’s lead to four goals. He has five points through two periods.

Germany's Rayan Bettahar was given a major penalty and game misconduct for an illegal check to the head of Adam Fantilli. Dylan Guenther scored a pair of goals on the ensuing five-minute power play, firing a a pair of one-timers from Bedard to complete his own hat trick and give Bedard six points on the night.

Canada scored four goals during the five-minute power play, as Brandt Clarke and Logan Stankoven each scored their first goals of the tournament, contributing to Canada's eight-goal lead in the second period explosion.

Canada heads into the third period with six power play goals on eight chances.

Bedard, Guenther and Shane Wright gave Canada a 3-1 lead after one period.

Roman Kechter scored Germany’s lone goal of the game at 11:08 of the first period, sneaking a wrist shot past Canadian goaltender Thomas Milic.

Milic has stopped 10 of 11 shots through two periods. German goalie Simon Wolf has made 29 saves through two periods.

Head coach Dennis Williams shook up the lines for Canada’s second game of the world juniors, moving Bedard to the second line to play alongside Joshua Roy and Logan Stankoven. Guenther moved up to the first line with Shane Wright and Brennan Othmann.

Canada looks to bounce back after a disappointing opening-game loss to Czechia, while Germany is also looking for its first win of the tournament, following a 1-0 loss to Sweden on Tuesday.