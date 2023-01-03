Hockey phenom Connor Bedard will get another opportunity to show why he’s slated to be drafted first overall this summer when Canada takes on the United States Wednesday night in the semifinal at the World Junior Hockey Championship.

You can watch the game Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT across the TSN Network and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App.

The winner will take on the winner between Sweden and Czechia. Catch that contest at 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT across the TSN Network and steaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App.

The rivalry between Canada and the United States is arguably the best in junior hockey. The two sides have clashed in the gold-medal game five times, with the Americans taking four of those contests, including the most recent inside the Edmonton COVID-19 bubble in 2021.

Canada are the defending champions after winning the postponed 2022 tournament over the summer and have a record 19 gold medals to the Americans’ five.

Must See: Bedard sends Canada to the semis with a 'goal for the ages' As if Connor Bedard's historic night wasn't enough, he scored an all-timer in overtime, dangling around the Slovakian defenders, before deking out Adam Gajan to score the overtime winner, sending Canada to the semifinals against the United States.

Bedard ignited the Halifax crowd Monday night with a record-setting night and an all-world overtime goal to survive a pesky Slovak squad in the quarter-final.

The 17-year-old Regina Pats centre scored his first of the night and eighth of the tournament in the opening period, passing Jordan Eberle for most career goals at the World Juniors by a Canadian with 15. The tally also surpassed Eric Lindros’ record mark of 31 career points that had stood since 1992.

Bedard also set the Canadian single-tournament points mark, breaking the record owned by Dale McCourt (1977) and Brayden Schenn (2011) at 18. After his overtime goal, Bedard now sits just two goals back of McCourt and John Anderson's Canadian record of 10 goals in a single World Junior tournament.

'I couldn't score on a shot so I had to do something': Bedard on his OT-winner Connor Bedard not only broke three Canadian World Juniors record, he scored an overtime-winner in Jordan Eberle-like fashion on the night he broke his goal record. He spoke to Kenzie Lalonde about what it felt like to score a big goal like that in front of Canadian fans.

"I don’t know if I ever thought I’d be in this tournament, so to think about that and kind of put it in perspective like that is pretty cool," Bedard told the media after the game. "I’m not focused on personal success here. I want another gold medal and that’s all I want."

The United States finished first Group B in the preliminary round after posting a 3-1 record and went on to dismantle Germany 11-1 in Monday’s quarter-final.

Leading the way for the U.S. has been a pair of 2022 first-round draft picks in centre Logan Cooley and right winger Jimmy Snuggerud.

Cooley, an 18-year-old who was selected third overall by the Arizona Coyotes, ranks second in points at this year’s World Juniors with five goals and six assists, 10 points behind Bedard. Cooley netted a hat trick against Germany in the quarters.

Right behind him is University of Minnesota teammate Jimmy Snuggerud, who was selected 23rd by the St. Louis Blues this summer. The 18-year-old forward has five goals and five assists.

O'Neill: Bedard 'put the team on his back' with incredible, iconic overtime winner Connor Bedard capped his record-breaking night with a spectacular game-winning goal in overtime to sink Slovakia and send the Canadians into the semis at the World Juniors, where they will meet USA. The World Juniors panel breaks down Bedard's heroics that kept Canada alive in Halifax.

Trey Augustine has shown promise for the United States in goal, stopping 76 of 81 total shots for a goals-against average of 1.36 and save percentage of .938.

Canada’s Thomas Milic made some massive saves in the win over Slovakia and is expected to get the start against the U.S.

“[Milic] was unreal tonight. So many big saves in key moments of the game. That one in overtime, I don’t even know how he saved it stretched out that far. But Milly has been great all tournament. It just shows his poise never wavered at all,” Team Canada captain Shane Wright said.

The 19-year-old has stopped 70 of 76 shots and own a 1.69 GAA and .921 save percentage.

Canada has won four straight games since dropping their opener against Czechia on Boxing Day, while the United States’ only loss came to Slovakia.