Connor Bedard had a goal and an assist and Canada scored three times in the second period on their way to a 5-2, tournament-opening victory over Latvia at the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship.

Canadian defencemen Lukas Cormier and Olen Zellweger both scored power play goals in the second period to give Canada a lead they would not relinquish.

Ridly Greig and William Dufour also scored for Canada, while Mason McTavish had two assists for the host team.

Rainers Darzins and Bogdans Hodass scored for Latvia, who fall to 0-2 at the World Juniors. They lost their opener 6-1 to Finland on Tuesday.

Sebastian Cossa picked up the win in net for Canada, he turned away 22 of 24 shots in the victory.

Latvian goaltender Patriks Berzins stopped 39 shots in the losing cause.

Canada will be back in action on Thursday as they face Slovakia.