Bedard, Pats battle for playoff positioning against Tigers on TSN+

The Connor Bedard show arrives on TSN+ Wednesday as the Regina Pats host the Medicine Hat Tigers in a battle for Western Hockey League playoff positioning.

The Pats, Tigers, and Calgary Hitmen are all tied for sixth place in the WHL's Eastern Conference with 55 points and are only two points ahead of the ninth place Swift Current Broncos and three points ahead of the Brandon Wheat Kings.

Watch the Pats take on the Tigers on CHL on TSN+ LIVE at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

Regina is coming off a 4-2 victory over the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Monday that saw Bedard register two assists to bring his offensive totals up to 51 goals and 105 points on the season.

Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Stanislav Svozil registered a goal and assist for the Pats while Braxton Whitehead, Tanner Howe, and Zane Rowan also scored.

Goaltender Drew Sim got the victory after making 28 saves, bringing his record to 21-14-2 with a .895 save percentage and 3.41 goals-against average this season.

Regina is 5-4-1 in their previous 10 games.

The Tigers look to build upon a 4-1 victory over the Red Deer Rebels on Monday afternoon led by 21-year-old forward Brendan Lee with two goals.

Cayden Lindstrom and Andrew Basha also scored for the Tigers while Washington Capitals prospect Dru Krebs, Oasiz Wiesblatt, and Reid Andresen each registered a pair of assists.

Goaltender Beckett Langkow got the victory after making 16 saves, bringing his record to 20-15-0 with a .886 save percentage and 3.16 goals-against average this season.

Medicine Hat is 6-1-3 in their last 10 games and have won both previous games against the Pats this season.