Connor Bedard finished the first period of the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game without a point as Team Red and Team White head into the first intermission tied at one goal apiece.

Team Red opened the scoring at 3:22 of the first period when Halifax Mooseheads centre Mathieu Cataford fired the puck past Team White goaltender Scot Ratzlaff. Cataford has 22 goals and 29 assists in 43 games with the Moosehead this season.

Team White evened the scoring 3:04 later on the power play, when captain Colby Barlow beat Team Red goaltender Carson Bjarnason for the equalizing goal. Barlow has 33 goals and 27 assists in 40 games with the Owen Sound attack this season.

Bedard, the presumptive No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, had two shots on net in the first period.