Top prospect Connor Bedard remains scoreless after two as Team Red head into the third period tied 1-1 with Team White at the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.

Halifax Mooseheads forward Mathieu Cataford opened the scoring for Team Red, while Colby Barlow got Team White on the board.

Cataford opened the scoring at 3:22 of the first period when he fired the puck past Team White goaltender Scot Ratzlaff. Cataford has 22 goals and 29 assists in 43 games with the Moosehead this season.

Barlow evened the scoring 3:04 later on the power play as the Owen Sound Attack forward beat Team Red goaltender Carson Bjarnason for the equalizing goal. Barlow has 33 goals and 27 assists in 40 games with the Attack this season.

Brayden Yager and Tanner Molendyk also have points for Team White. Nico Myatovic had the lone assist on Cataford’s goal.

Bedard has recorded four shots on goal through two periods. The North Vancouver native is projected to be the No.1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Bedard has 39 goals and 81 points in 33 games with the Regina Pats this season.