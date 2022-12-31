Centre Connor Bedard recorded an assist in the third period against Sweden, his fourth of the game, on Saturday to tie Eric Lindros for the all-time Canadian points record at the World Junior Championship with 31.

Bedard has six goals and 12 assists in the 2023 tournament, he registered four goals and an assist at the original 2022 World Junior Championship and tallied four goals and four assists at the rescheduled tournament this past summer.

Lindros appeared in three consecutive tournaments from 1990-1992 and had 12 goals and 19 assists in 21 games.

Bedard also equaled the single-tournament record for a Canadian with 18 points, joining Dale McCourt (1977) and Brayden Schenn (2011).